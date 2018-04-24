Liverpool Fan Sean Cox Returns Home Following Attack Outside Anfield Two Years Ago

​Liverpool fan Sean Cox has finally returned home, continuing his recovery from the vicious assault outside Anfield which left him with a severe brain injury in April 2018.

The 53-year-old, who travelled to the game with brother Martin, was attacked just minutes before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final clash with Roma - a game Liverpool would go on to win 5-2 on their way to the final.

Roma fan Simone Mastrelli was later jailed for three and a half years for the assault, knocking Cox unconscious out with a single blow to the face.

The Irish-born Liverpool fan was left unable to speak after the assault and had surgery after suffering a bleed on the brain.





But thankfully he has now returned to his home in Dunboyne, County Meath, with a picture on his family's Support Sean Facebook page being accompanied by a statement from his wife Martina : "This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time.





"While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

"I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. "Without a doubt, this support has made today possible," she added, as quoted by ITV.

The family also mentioned that Sean's return home was an important and positive milestone for Sean, adding that he will continue to require full-time care and ongoing rehabilitation for the

foreseeable future.

Hundreds of thousands of euros have been raised through fundraising to help with the finance for Cox's long-term treatment.

Jurgen Klopp with Sean Cox at Anfield today ❤️ (pic via @PeterMooreLFC) pic.twitter.com/qVLAp21Wkw — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) November 10, 2019

Donations were received from Roma and their chairman Jim Pallotta, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Irish internationals David Meyler, Seamus Coleman and scores of other well-known names, organisations and the public.

€748,000 was donated following a fundraising match at the Aviva Stadium between Liverpool and Republic of Ireland selections in April 2019.