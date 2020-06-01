Liverpool Fans Given First Glance of New Nike Shirt in Action Thanks to Fan Art

​ Despite the current season having yet to be concluded, Liverpool fans have been treated to a glimpse of what next season’s kit will look like in action.





Having decided not to renew their five-year collaboration with New Balance, the Reds signed a lucrative multi-year deal with Nike in January which will be effective from 1 June 2020.

Despite a number of leaked photos emerging of the new kit - with Nike yet to officially launch the shirt - ​Liverpool fans have yet to catch a glimpse of what their heroes will look like in the new strip. However, thanks to the ingenuity of one fan, that has all changed.

The mocked-up photo shows Anfield favourite ​Trent Alexander-Arnold in the leaked new kit, and the eagle-eyed among you will even notice the addition of the golden ​Premier League badge, an addition bestowed on the current Premier League champions.

While the kit includes mainstay features such as the JFT96 symbol below the collar on the back of the shirt and the deep red colour synonymous with Liverpool Football Club, new features such as the teal lining along the sleeves and collar are a far cry from Liverpool shirts of the past.

There's a return to the white Liverpool badge after this year's experiment of a golden badge , while the Nike and Standard Chartered logos will also be white.

Liverpool fan or not, you just have to sit back and admire this iconic corner! 👏pic.twitter.com/dEsOfzk8wC — 90min (@90min_Football) April 13, 2020

With the club’s Nike deal due to launch in June, it has recently been announced that ​they will finish the 2019/20 season in their New Balance strip. However, the Nike shirts will be available for purchase from 1 June 2020.

Initial reaction on social media seemed to suggest fans were not particularly impressed with the leaked designs, however, having seen the mocked-up picture, the general consensus seems to be that the new design will go down well with the Anfield faithful.