Liverpool Fans Lose Their Minds as Andy Robertson Misses Scotland Game With Injury

You might not have noticed, but Liverpool are going through a tiny little rough patch when it comes to injuries right now.
Virgil van Dijk is (probably) gone for the year, Joe Gomez isn't coming back anytime soon and Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a few weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury. That's three of Jurgen Klopp's preferred back four, and he might just have completed the full house.
That's because left-back Andy Robertson has been dropped from Scotland's matchday squad to face Slovakia on Sunday after manager Steve Clarke admitted he was 'doubtful' with a hamstring injury he picked up towards the end of the eventful win over Serbia on Thursday.
Just when Liverpool fans thought it couldn't get any worse, it may just have gotten a little bit worse.
The Reds are set to face Leicester City at Anfield on November 22, and there's a very real possibility that their back line may be made up of two backup defenders and then a bunch of midfielders of academy kids.
Or, as one user suggested...
Even if Robertson does make it back in time to face Leicester, Klopp's going to have to get creative with his back line.
At centre-back, Joel Matip is expected to be joined by midfielder Fabinho, but it's not even confirmed that the Brazilian will be able to feature as he's currently recovering from the hamstring injury he picked up against Midtjylland.
Klopp will have to turn his attention to the academy. Neco Williams can fill in at right-back, while centre-backs Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Billy Koumetio and Sepp van den Berg are all options.
That's not even the full extent of all the problems. In midfield, Thiago has been battling a knee injury, and forward Mohamed Salah looks set for a spell in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 during the wonderful international break.
Klopp's usually one to give his stars a little rest after they return back from international duty, but this might just be taking things a little too far.
