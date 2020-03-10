Liverpool Fans Warned Mohamed Salah May Be Sacrificed for Timo Werner Move

Liverpool fans have been warned that Mohamed Salah could be the man to make way for Timo Werner in their squad, should the German arrive at Anfield at the end of the season.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig forward for some time now, and are favourites to secure his signing at the end of the current campaign ​as they aim to avoid their front line getting stale.

Quoted on ​Sky Sports' website while talking about his team of the season, pundit Charlie Nicholas said: "As much as Liverpool are talking about Timo Werner coming from RB Leipzig and potential other buys, it might be Salah that gets moved on. I would be careful about Mane, as I believe even Lionel Messi picked him as one of his Ballon d'Or choices.

"Salah has been great and Liverpool fans love him, but the two they may want to keep are Mane and Firmino. They have more options about them, not better players necessarily. Salah is that type as he gets the goals."

Jamie Carragher, though, has insisted that Jurgen Klopp can keep things ticking over without having to sell any of their first-team players – either for financial reasons or for reasons of keeping players happy with their playing time.

“No, they don’t need to let anybody go, they just need to add to the squad that they’ve got," he told Viasport in February. “Don’t forget that Liverpool never signed a player last summer so you would think there is a lot of money there waiting to be spent. Jurgen Klopp is maybe just waiting, another year on, some players have got another year older and then he can maybe refresh it."

Werner's arrival could, though, spell the end of backup striker Divock Origi's time on Merseyside.