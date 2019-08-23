Liverpool Favourite Jamie Carragher Puts Pressure on UEFA to Ensure Season Can Finish as Normal

Liverpool favourite Jamie Carragher has questioned the current football return date put forward by UEFA and the Premier League, as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

Football all around the world has been put on hold as countries struggle to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, leaving Liverpool - and many other clubs - in the lurch as they look to wrap domestic glory.

News that the Premier League ​will not return before April 30 was recently announced, but Carragher - speaking on ​Sky Sports' The Debate programme - says that date is unrealistic, adding that European football's governing body UEFA must take charge and come up with a date that will allow all remaining games to be played out as normal.

​ "I don't think the dates that we have been given are right. That's UEFA just hoping and praying," Carragher began. "There is no way the Champions League final is going to be in June. I don't see us playing football then (April 30). I'm not sure when these games can be cramped in.

"This season has to be finished, though. Fans and players have put too much into it. Next season they have to be creative. I think UEFA know that.

"How important is the Nations League? Is it possible to push the Champions League back further? Something has got to give with next season. No matter what happens with next season then it will still be equal.

"Liverpool is the easy thing. I'm more worried about the relegation and promotion and Champions League places."

"We shouldn't be embarrased to say how much we want football back at the right time."@Carra23 highlights the importance of the game in society and local communities... — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 19, 2020

Carragher acknowledged that the health and wellbeing of players and supporters is of paramount importance, but did add that there's no shame in missing football and what it brings for communities.





"We caveat everything by saying nothing is more important than health. I know health and family come first but I don't think we should be embarrassed to say how much we want football back and how much it means," he added.

"We want to know when football will be back because it means so much to those cities and it's a massive part of communities. It's nowhere near as important as the issues for why it's stopped as well, though.