Liverpool 'Fighting' to Land Coveted Vasco da Gama Starlet Talles Magno

Liverpool are fighting hard in the race to sign Vasco da Gama wonderkid Talles Magno, who is valued at somewhere between €25-30m.





The 17-year-old has already made his senior debut at club level, while he also won the Under-17 World Cup with Brazil in 2019. Operating primarily as a centre forward, Magno's stellar performances haven't gone unnoticed, with a number of top clubs looking to secure his services.





One of these clubs is Liverpool, and AS (via Sport Witness) report that the Reds have now joined the bidding 'aggressively'. Lyon and Sevilla had attempted to get ahead in the race for his signature, but the report claims that it is Liverpool and Benfica who are leading the way.





Benfica are already said to have made a €3m offer for Magno to signify their intention to purchase him, while they are willing to match any offer the young Brazilian may receive before December. Magno is understood to have a release clause of roughly €50m, but Vasco are looking for a figure closer to €25m before they part ways with their talent.





Liverpool and Benfica will now 'fight for' Magno as they lead the hunt. This comes after AS previously reported that the likes of Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio were also keen on the striker, but they have since taken a step back because the price for the player had been inflated as a result of the interest in Magno from European giants.





Botafogo v Vasco da Gama - Brasileirao Series A 2019

While 'Operation Talles Magno' cannot be ruled out completely by these aforementioned clubs, it is looking increasingly unlikely they will continue pursuing him due to his price.





€25m-30m is most definitely a lot of money for a European giant to fork out on a fairly inexperienced youngster, but there is no denying Magno's talents. Already a regular for Vasco da Gama despite his age, Magno is destined for big things.



