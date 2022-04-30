Liverpool fixtures and odds of winning the Premier League 2021/22

The Premier League title race looks like it will go down to the wire, with Liverpool and Manchester City going head-to-head to become champions.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have been nothing short of sensational since the turn of the year, closing the gap on Pep Guardiola's City after a relentless run of winning form.

The season isn't over yet though, with both teams eyeing maximum points from their remaining fixtures. Here's who Liverpool still have to play and their odds of winning the title.

Liverpool remaining Premier League fixtures

Liverpool's run of 13 wins from 14 games has given them a great chance of wrestling back the Premier League crown they won in 2020.

There's every chance they will win their remaining games of the season - like we've seen in years gone by - but the title will not be heading to Merseyside unless Manchester City drop points in their remaining games.

*All times BST

Liverpool vs Tottenham - 07/05/22 (BT Sport 1)

vs Tottenham 07/05/22 (BT Sport 1) Aston Villa vs Liverpool - 10/05/22 (Sky Sports Main Event)

vs 10/05/22 (Sky Sports Main Event) Southampton vs Liverpool - 17/05/22 (Sky Sports Main Event)

- 17/05/22 (Sky Sports Main Event) Liverpool vs Wolves - 23/05/22

Premier League table (as of 30/04/22; 2:30pm)

1) Liverpool, P34, 82pts

2) Manchester City, P33, 80pts

3) Chelsea, P33, 66pts

Liverpool odds of winning the Premier League

Liverpool's odds of winning the Premier League are best priced at 15/8 - the bookmakers clearly feeling they have enough quality to overtake City while recognising that Guardiola's side must drop points.

They are odds-on everywhere you look, given their recent title successes and history of winning consecutive games at the back end of campaigns.