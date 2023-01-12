Liverpool forward an injury doubt for clash with Brighton

Darwin Nunez is the latest player to be added to the Liverpool injury list, with the forward missing Thursday's training session.

Liverpool have dealt with a myriad of injury concern this season, particularly up front where both Diogo Jota and Luiz Diaz have been unavailable for selection since early October due to knee and calf ailments respectively.

Now Nunez is presumed to be added to the list of unavailable forwards as the £85m signing was missing from the club's training session ahead of the Reds' clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Brighton have proven to be tricky opposition for the majority of the Premier League this season thus far, including Liverpool who drew 3-3 with the high-flying south coast club at Anfield.

Nunez has endured a rather up-and-down start to life at Liverpool following his club record move in the summer. The 23-year-old has managed just five Premier League goals to date but has impressed at times due to the sheer volume of work he gets through in games.

Klopp will be hoping he has his hard-working forward fit and available to start alongside Mohamed Salah and new signing Cody Gakpo - signed for £35m from PSV Eindhoven this January - at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

One key player Klopp will certainly have to do without is Virgil van Dijk, who will be unavailable for over a month after suffering a hamstring injury in the recent defeat to Brentford.

