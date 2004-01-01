Liverpool forward back in training after lengthy injury lay-off

Liverpool Diogo Jota has returned to first-team training after missing over four months of football with a calf injury.

The former Wolves man has missed 27 games so far during the 2022/23 campaign with a hamstring injury early the season and a calf issue recently.

Jota is one of 14 first-team players who have missed games this season through injury - the 14 have combined to miss out on 109 potential appearances during 2022/23. Currently Liverpool are without the services of key players such as Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate among others.

Speaking on February 3, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Jota was progressing with his recovery: "Diogo Jota had a full session with the team this week but then the next day had again a rehab session, not because of the session the day before, it was just part of the plan. I think he will be back in normal training next week."

Now that he has progressed further, Jota could now be available for the Reds' crucial Merseyside derby clash with Everton on Monday evening.

Liverpool are in dire need of a win having not won any of their Premier League games during 2023 thus far - sitting at the foot of the form table and being bad enough to earn themselves a 90min 'Who is to blame?' article.