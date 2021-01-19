Liverpool 'front of queue' to sign PSV forward Donyell Malen

Liverpool are understood to be leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen, who is expected to leave the Philips Stadium this summer.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Eredivisie's top performers this season, racking up 17 goals in 28 appearances and firing PSV to second in the league table.

Malen has been excellent this season | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Malen's form has seen him attract interest from the likes of AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus, but according to Voetbal International, it's Liverpool who are 'front of the queue' and in pole position to secure his signature.

PSV are said to have made it clear that they are ready to make Malen their next wonderkid export, with a price tag of around £25m slapped on his head.

That figure has piqued the interest of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who is keen to shake up his forward line after a less than convincing season from most of his attackers.

??? ???????, ??? ??? ??????, ??? ?????? ⑨ ✨



Hit the ❤️ to wish Donyell Malen a wonderful 22nd birthday! ? pic.twitter.com/1AEy06Vhzw — PSV (@PSV) January 19, 2021

Mohamed Salah continues to plunder goals with reckless abandon, but behind him, things haven't looked so good. Both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have endured lengthy dry spells this season, and behind them, things get even worse.

In the squad currently are Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, neither of whom have scored a Premier League goal this season. The job of reliable backup has instead been left to Diogo Jota, whose return of eight goals in 15 appearances has him tied for second-top scorer at the club, despite missing three months with a knee injury.

Origi and Shaqiri have both been touted to leave Anfield this summer, and they could be followed by Takumi Minamino, who was loaned to Southampton in January after failing to set the Premier League on fire.

Jurgen Klopp wants to shake up his forward line | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Offloading all three would likely raise the £25m needed to land Malen, who is an out-and-out striker but has spent time on both wings at various points in his career.

The Reds have also been repeatedly linked with a nonsensical move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, but since that's obviously not going to happen, Malen would make a fine alternative.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!