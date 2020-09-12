Liverpool 'Frontrunners' for Ismaila Sarr But Watford Demanding Over £40m

Watford will ask for over £40m in order to part ways with forward Ismaila Sarr this summer despite their relegation from the Premier League, with Liverpool leading the race for his signature.

Sarr made the switch to the Hornets last summer in a club record deal, with the 22-year penning a five-year contract. He initially made a slow start to life in England, but he grew in confidence and produced a number of excellent displays in the second half of the campaign.

Following Watford's relegation from the Premier League, a number of star players – including Sarr – have been linked with moves away in order to continue playing at the highest level. It has previously been noted that Premier League champions Liverpool have already made contact with the player's representatives regarding a move. In addition, Wolves and Crystal Palace have also enquired about his availability.

The Evening Standard now report, however, that the Hornets will ask for over £40m for Sarr's services - which would be a club record fee, surpassing the amount Everton paid for Richarlison back in the summer of 2018.

As well as Wolves, Palace and Liverpool, clubs from Germany and Spain have also scouted Sarr, who managed 11 goal contributions in the Premier League in 2019/20. Despite the Hornets' relegation, Sarr's performances last season and the fact he has four years remaining on his current deal means the club will not slash their asking price for the player.

Palace are particularly keen on the winger's services, having scouted him during his time at Rennes, but they could struggle to meet Watford's asking price. As a result, the Standard claim that Liverpool are now the 'frontrunners' to sign Sarr, who himself would be keen on the idea of a move to Anfield. The Reds have already watched him in action.

Sarr is open to a move to any 'big six' club, but the Reds may be the most appealing to him as it would allow him the chance to play alongside fellow countryman and close friend Sadio Mane. The Liverpool forward heaped praise on Sarr back in August of 2019 following his move to Watford, highlighting his qualities and explaining how he could cause real problems for left-back Andy Robertson.

Indeed, Sarr put in a stunning performance as he scored twice and assisted once in a 3-0 win over Liverpool to end the Reds' invincible hopes in 2019/20.