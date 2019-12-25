Liverpool Given Permission to Wear Gold Badge for One Premier League Game Following CWC Win

​Liverpool will be allowed to wear their FIFA 'World Champions' badge for one Premier League game after being granted permission to do so following a successful bid to the domestic governing body.

The Reds overcame Flamengo 1-0 in extra-time to secure the trophy in Qatar, with the club immediately releasing a statement asking to be allowed to don the badge despite the use of such additional patches going against league regulations.

Jurgen Klopp's side earned the right to use the special gold badge for the next 12 months as a result of winning the FIFA Club World Cup. However, they were initially only permitted to do so in the Champions League and not in domestic competitions.

As revealed by the ​Telegraph, their appeal has been successful, although they will only be able to do so for one ​Premier League match. That looks set to be their December 29 clash with Wolves at Anfield, but that is still dependant on ​Liverpool receiving the specially-designed kit in in time due to the fixture coming so soon after their win last Saturday.





FIFA want to host a formal presentation ceremony, but it is a race against time to have the jerseys prepared for what will be the final home fixture the club will play in 2019.

A FIFA spokesperson explained: "As per the usage guidelines, the winning team can wear the FIFA World Champions Badge from the day it becomes champions up to and including the final of the next edition of the tournament."

The Walk of Champions at Anfield has had a little update  pic.twitter.com/x8sFiyJD4N — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 24, 2019

A series of gold badges have been presented to winners of elite FIFA competitions since 2006, when Italy won the World Cup, with it first being introduced in the Club World Championships the following year.





Both Liverpool players and staff had been desperate to embrace the emblem in the Premier League, as a mark of their fine achievements over the last 12 months, with the ruling going some way towards allowing the club to acknowledge their success in front of their home supporters.