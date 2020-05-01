Liverpool go full Roma with leaked 2021/2022 training kits

Images of Liverpool's 2021/2022 training kit have been leaked, with the range barring a startling resemblance to Roma's club colours.

Nike took over as the Reds' kit supplier back in 2019 when their deal with Under Armour expired. The majority of the American sportswear company's offerings have gone down well with fans so far, and next season's training kit is set to keep this winning streak alive.

Which item is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/MbVINsLwxm — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) February 23, 2021

Images of the products come courtesy of Footy Headlines, who have provided us with plenty of leaks in the past. The training range is refreshingly simple, proving that less is more. Just two colours are used for most of the six products and, fittingly, they are both shades of red.

The main colour is a deep maroon, while subtle detailing is added in a pinkish red. This includes a monochrome club crest, as well as the logos of Nike and sponsor. At this point we should probably address the elephant in the room. Yes, it does look a lot like a Roma kit at first glance. Not that there is anything wrong with that of course.

One of the most popular items when the range drops in July is likely to be the training shirt. As well as this, supporters will be able to get their hands on a training jersey, which features a half zip.