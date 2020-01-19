Liverpool Goalkeeper Fran Kitching Shares Grim Photos After Horror Injury in Training

Liverpool Women's goalkeeper Frank Kitching has shared images showing the extent of a horrific facial injury she sustained during a training session prior to Saturday's clash with Bristol City.
The Reds overcame their hosts 1-0 thanks to Rachel Furness' first-half goal, though they had to do it without Kitching who was ruled out in midweek.
One day on from the game at Stoke Gifford Stadium, she uploaded some (rather gruesome) photos and an explanation for her absence against the Vixens.
Kitching's performances have been one of the few positives in a testing season for Vicky Jepson's recruits, leading some to call for her inclusion in Phil Neville's senior England squad.
Of course, any such plans will now have to wait as the youngster - who has experience with the Under-20s - works on her rehabilitation.
