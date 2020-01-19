Liverpool Goalkeeper Fran Kitching Shares Grim Photos After Horror Injury in Training

​Liverpool Women's goalkeeper Frank Kitching has shared images showing the extent of a horrific facial injury she sustained during a training session prior to Saturday's clash with Bristol City.

The Reds overcame their hosts 1-0 thanks to Rachel Furness' first-half goal, though they had to do it without Kitching who was ruled out in midweek.

One day on from the game at Stoke Gifford Stadium, she uploaded some (rather gruesome) photos and an explanation for her absence against the Vixens.

In an ​Instagram post, Kitching wrote: " So this happened in training on Tuesday hence why I’m not with the girls for today’s game.





"This has got to be the worst injury I’ve ever had as a goalkeeper but after a lot of swelling and pain (and looking like a cabbage patch doll) I can finally say I’m feeling a lot better and ready to get back out there with my girlies!





"I'm supporting them every minute from home. See ya back on the pitch soon."





With a deep gash in her forehead that required several stitches, it is currently unknown how the long the 21-year-old's recovery will be, with ​Liverpool clearly eager to have their first-choice shot-stopper back in action as they look to stave off relegation.

The Reds moved off the foot of the Women's Super League table following the victory over Bristol, who swapped places with the Merseysiders.





Both Liverpool and the Vixens are on six points, though the latter's goal-difference is significantly worse than their rivals', with Bristol having conceded 24 more goals after the first 12 games of the campaign.





Kitching's performances have been one of the few positives in a testing season for Vicky Jepson's recruits, leading some to call for her inclusion in Phil Neville's senior England squad.

Of course, any such plans will now have to wait as the youngster - who has experience with the Under-20s - works on her rehabilitation.

