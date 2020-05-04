Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius Terminates Loan Contract With Besiktas

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has confirmed that he has prematurely ended his two-year loan at Besiktas, having terminated his contract with the Turkish club.





Karius lasted played competitively for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final and joined Besiktas that summer a few weeks after Alisson was brought in as the Reds’ new number one.





Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

The German stopper has had something of a rollercoaster spell in Istanbul and he has explained that the end of his time with Besiktas is related to financial reasons.





Karius initially pursued a complaint against the club last season over several months of unpaid wages. The player has now declared on social media that Besiktas haven’t attempted to solve the problem, even though he himself offered to take a pay cut.





“Today I terminated my contract with Besiktas,” Karius said on Instagram.





“It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year.





“Unfortunately, they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut.”





Addressing the Besiktas fans, he continued, “It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. Besiktas can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support.





“You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one.”





Karius is still under contract at Liverpool until 2022, but a future at Anfield is unlikely unless he is willing to settle for a backup role. Even then, he would have to prove to manager Jurgen Klopp that he deserves to be there ahead of current Alisson understudy Adrian.





For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!



