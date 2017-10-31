Liverpool Goalkeeper Set to Miss the Remainder of the Season With Knee Injury

Liverpool goalkeeper C aoimhin Kelleher ​ could miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.





The 21-year-old broke into the Liverpool side this season, as manager Jurgen Klopp opted to blood youngsters in both the Carabao and FA Cups.





Kelleher made his senior debut for the Reds against MK Dons in September, and has gone on the feature a further three times for Liverpool this season in the two cup competitions.

However, ​Football Insider report that he could have played his last game of the season after suffering knee ligament damage.





The youngster has not torn a ligament, but has sustained enough damage to leave his participation for the remainder of the season hanging in the balance.





Kellher is held in high regard at Anfield, keeping a clean sheet as ​Liverpool 's team of teenagers beat League One Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round, and providing penalty shootout heroics in their League Cup victory over ​Arsenal .

Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed the message he used as inspiration in tonight's penalty shootout was simply: "You've got nothing to lose."  — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2019

He would have been expected to make the bench for the Reds' last two outings against Bournemouth and Chelsea, after first choice goalkeeper ​Alisson sustained a hip injury that will keep him out of the Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid.

This has left Adrian to deputise between the sticks once more, after the former West Ham man stepped in at the start of the season following Alisson's absence due to a calf injury.

But instead of third-choice keeper Kellher warming the substitutes' bench for Liverpool's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea and Premier League win over Bournemouth , it was 36-year-old Andy Lonergan.

The former Preston, Bolton and Leeds veteran was signed in the summer as cover following injury to Alisson. Lonergan will likely continue to offer backup to Adrian in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with Liverpool's ​last 16 tie against Atletico finely poised.



