Liverpool Goalkeeping Coach Reveals What Makes Alisson Such a Vital Part of Club's Success

​Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed what makes Alisson such as vital part of the club's recent success.

The Brazilian has been thoroughly impressive since becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the world back in 2018, when he joined from Roma.

The 27-year-old's incredible shot stopping ability and pinpoint long passing helped the Reds win their sixth ​Champions League last season, and they were just two wins away from their first ever Premier League title when football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month.

The Brazilian has been also been lavished with individual honours, scooping Best FIFA Goalkeeper and the inaugural Yashin Trophy in 2019. Now, ​Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has spoken about the pivotal role that Alisson has played in the Reds' achievements.

"In his mind, he knows what to do and he doesn’t hesitate," Achterberg began. That is natural goalkeeping, having no fear, reading the game and deciding. If Ali receives the ball, he is always looking to counter and restart the game quickly, in keeping with our way of playing."

Alisson is particularly apt at spraying long cross-field goal kicks to the Reds' fearsome offensive trident of ​Mo Salah, ​Sadio Mane and ​Roberto Firmino, and Achterberg acknowledged that he has developed somewhat of a telepathic understanding with some of his more illustrious teammates.

"Mo [Salah] and Ali have had eye contact, they’re looking at each other, and Ali knows he has made the move and then has the quality to put the ball out into his path," he added.

"When Ali cuts a corner or cross out, the first thing he is looking at is if there is the possibility of a quick restart with a throw or a side-volley.



