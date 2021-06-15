Liverpool granted planning permission for latest phase of Anfield expansion

Liverpool have been granted planning permission for the proposed expansion of the Anfield Road stand, which would increase stadium capacity by around 7,000 upon completion and give the Reds the third biggest ground in the Premier League.

Liverpool city council confirmed the news that the planning committee has given permission for the project to go ahead, which comes a few years after the club redeveloped Anfield’s Main Stand to bring the current capacity up to just shy of 54,000.

The expansion of the Anfield Road end will increase the capacity again to 61,000, which will see Anfield leapfrog the Etihad Stadium, Emirates Stadium and London Stadium.

The planned project has been estimated at a cost of £60m and also follows on from other recent investment in the club’s new state of the art training ground in Kirkby. If work starts soon, the Anfield Road project could be complete in time for the 2023/24 season.

It’s ‘glory round the fields of Anfield Road’ as @LFC gets the green light from #Planning for an impressive expansion of its famous Anfield Road Stand. #allezallezallez #YNWA pic.twitter.com/znXLgfqZxa — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) June 15, 2021

The expansion of the stand, in addition to increased capacity, also includes a new family zone and hospitality lounges. The planning application sought permission to use Anfield to host other team sporting events and major events, such as concerts. Other sporting events could include things like Gaelic sports – the city of Liverpool has a large Irish heritage – or American football.

Liverpool have also pledged to replace any trees that are lost due to the development work, which will include planting semi-mature trees along the boundary with Stanley Park.

The Liverpool Echo notes that the Anfield capacity will not be reduced while the redevelopment is ongoing, which was also the case with the completed Main Stand project. Construction work will be done to the rear during the season, with more intrusive work to be carried out in summer months.

