Liverpool Handed Boost in Pursuit of £30m Rated Virgil van Dijk Partner

Liverpool have received a boost in their bid to enhance their central defensive options this summer, after Leeds United turned their attentions away from Ben White.

The Reds have been linked with a move for highly-rated Brighton defender White, alongside Leeds, where the centre half spent the 2019/20 season on loan.

Marcelo Bielsa's newly promoted side had been keen to bring White to Elland Road on a permanent deal ahead of their first season back in the top flight in 16 years.

However, Leeds have had a third bid of £25m turned down - with Brighton reportedly slapping an obscene £50m price tag on the 22-year-old.

According the Athletic's Phil Hay, following their third failed bid, Leeds have conceded defeat and turned their attentions elsewhere.

Bielsa is instead targeting Freiburg centre back Robin Koch, and is prepared to pay £20m to bring him to Yorkshire.

Koch is considered one of the best ball playing defenders in the Bundesliga and should fit seamlessly into Bielsa's Leeds side.

The German international's contract expires in 2021, and Freiburg would rather cash in on him in the summer than lose him for nothing next year.

However, Leeds will face stiff competition for the 24-year-old, with Tottenham, Newcastle, Lazio and RB Leipzig all also interested.

Missing out on White means Leeds will be looking for a new centre half for the second time in successive summers, having lost Pontus Jansson to Brentford in 2019.

However, the club did not mourn the loss of the Swede for too long, with White confidently stepping into his shoes - despite never having played higher than League One before.

The news of Leeds pulling out of the race to sign the Brighton man will be a boost to Liverpool, who have long been linked with a move for the youngster.

However, the club are operating on a budget this summer, so would require the Seagulls to budge from their extortionate price tag if they are to make a move for White.