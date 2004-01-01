Liverpool handed fresh Thiago Alcantara injury concern

Liverpool have been dealt another blow after learning that Thiago Alcantara will miss time with a hip injury.

The Reds' miserable season so far has been underlined by various injury concerns. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate are all currently unavailable having picked up long-term ailments over the course of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that the club are in a 'crisis' right now, with Liverpool stranded in 10th place in the Premier League standings.

They welcome Merseyside rivals Everton to Anfield on Monday night, but will have to cope without another key player in Thiago.

The Daily Telegraph report that the Spaniard is set to miss the next four weeks with a hip injury. After facing Everton, Liverpool travel to high-flyers Newcastle United before hosting Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Thiago, who has already missed 46 games for Liverpool through injury, is also expected to be ruled out of matches against Crystal Palace, Wolves, Manchester United and Bournemouth.

The second leg against Real Madrid on March 15 could be seen as a potential return date.

Liverpool have won just one of their seven games so far in 2023 - an FA Cup third round replay away at Wolves.