Liverpool handed major Virgil van Dijk injury blow

Liverpool have been dealt a significant blow after learning Virgil van Dijk's hamstring problem is worse than first feared.

The centre-back was substituted at half-time of Monday's 3-1 loss at Brentford after feeling discomfort in his leg, and Jurgen Klopp revealed post-match that he did not think the problem was too serious.

"Hopefully not [an injury]. Virgil felt his muscle a little and that is fine, he's a good judge of these kind of things. But I didn't want to take any risk," he said.

"The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. I think it's not an injury, it's just he felt the intensity."

However, The Athletic report Van Dijk will now see a specialist as the injury is more significant that initially thought.

A timeframe has not been set on the Dutchman's recovery of yet, but this will become clearer following consultation.

Liverpool are now down to four senior centre-back options. Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip completed Monday's match at Brentford, while Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips are also available. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were both used in defence during the Reds' injury-plagued 2020/21 campaign.

Klopp's men take on Wolves in the FA Cup this weekend before returning to Premier League action against Brighton and then Chelsea.