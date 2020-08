Liverpool Have 'Huge Advantage' in Race to Sign Vasco da Gama's Talles Magno

Liverpool are said to have a 'huge advantage' in the transfer race to sign Vasco da Gama wonderkid Talles Magno, but they will continue to face stiff competition from a number of top European sides for his signature.

The 18-year-old has already become a regular in the Vasco first team, operating primarily as a centre-forward, but Magno has also proven that he is capable of playing on either flank. The U-17 World Cup winner is considered one of the brightest young talents currently in Brazil, with some even going so far as to dub him as the 'next Neymar'

Of course, such a comparison seems rather simplistic considering their nationality, but this does highlight the optimism surrounding Magno.

Magno - who has a release clause of around £45m - has caught the eye of a number of European clubs, most notably Premier League champions Liverpool. Previous reports indicated that the Reds are fighting hard to secure his services , but Benfica are also ready to match any formal offers made.

Yahoo journalist Jorge Nicola (via Sport Witness) is now reporting that Liverpool are still continuing to monitor the youngster, but have made an approach for him. At this moment in time, no formal offer has been made as the Reds are keen to learn more about his playing style as well as his personality off the field and whether a deal can be agreed.

Due to the coronavirus, Vasco - like most clubs - have been hit hard financially, which has increased the need to raise funds. As a result, the club recognise that they will have to lower their asking price for Magno, with an offer of around £18m expected to be enough.

In addition, Esporte News Mundo have further reported that Liverpool currently hold a 'huge' advantage in the 'war' going on to sign Magno. As a forward who has shown remarkable talent on the ball, but also a desire to press and close down when out of possession, the Brazilian has received plenty of praise and Europe's top clubs have taken notice.

Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Juventus, Lazio, Roma and Sevilla - who have all been mentioned as interested parties before - are continuing to circle. However, officials from Barcelona, Chelsea, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid have all reached out to also register their interest as well.

There are seemingly no shortage of suitors for Magno, while the asking price appears to be clear. Should a club wish to make a deal happen, it appears as though an offer of between £18m and £30m is what it will take.

