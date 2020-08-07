Liverpool Have 'Huge Advantage' in Race to Sign Vasco da Gama's Talles Magno

Liverpool are said to have a 'huge advantage' in the transfer race to sign Vasco da Gama wonderkid Talles Magno, but they will continue to face stiff competition from a number of top European sides for his signature.

The 18-year-old has already become a regular in the Vasco first team, operating primarily as a centre-forward, but Magno has also proven that he is capable of playing on either flank. The U-17 World Cup winner is considered one of the brightest young talents currently in Brazil, with some even going so far as to dub him as the 'next Neymar'

Of course, such a comparison seems rather simplistic considering their nationality, but this does highlight the optimism surrounding Magno.