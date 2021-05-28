Liverpool have no interest in pursing deals for Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho

Liverpool won't be chasing the signatures of Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho this summer after they decided to prioritise the signing of a new centre-back instead.

The Reds have been linked with moves for two of the brightest talents in European football this summer as they look to bolster their frontline options.

Jadon Sancho isn't expected to be pursued by Liverpool | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Both Mbappe and Sancho are rumoured to be on their way out of their respective clubs this transfer window, with Real Madrid pursuing a deal for the former and Manchester United touted as a possible destination for the latter.

However, Liverpool will not be entering the race to sign either superstar, with the Mirror reporting that the club have decided to prioritise strengthening their backline.

As clubs look to tighten the purse strings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's unlikely that such big-money signings will be sanctioned. And following the £36m arrival of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool are expected to have to sell players before they can buy.

Given the astronomical amount of money it would take to convince Paris Saint-Germain to part ways with Mbappe, and likewise Borussia Dortmund with Sancho, Liverpool would need to sell one of their star men to be able to afford such a deal.

Following The Athletic's report that the Reds aren't interested in selling star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane this summer, it seems unlikely they'd be able to bring in the funds necessary to sign either Mbappe or Sancho.

With no further big-money arrivals looking like being on the cards, Klopp is expected to afford Harvey Elliott his chance in the first-team next season.