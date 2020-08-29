Liverpool Have Nothing to Worry About Despite Community Shield Defeat

When Jurgen Klopp held his players back to applaud as Arsenal went up to lift the Community Shield, it was a harrowing, yet reassuring glance into the all-too-recent past.

It wasn't so long ago that coming second was just the way of it at Anfield. As recently as 2018, when Liverpool suffered Champions League heartbreak in Kiev, the idea of going all the way to actually win a trophy was alien.

Two years on, gold medals are the status quo, and coming up short to the Gunners at Wembley looked incongruous with everything that has been accomplished over the past 18 months.

"We are disappointed but we have to move on" @VirgilvDijk offers his #CommunityShield reaction... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 29, 2020

Arsenal deserved it. Despite having had a week less to prepare, they were the sharper of the two sides, and despite fielding a team that looked pieced together and disjointed on paper, they had a gameplan that was more clearly defined than that of the league champions.

There can be no denying that Mikel Arteta took the game more seriously than his opposing number. He was at pains to describe the Community Shield as 'a final, not a friendly,' while Klopp saw it as the midway point of pre-season - something that was reflected in the early part of his team's performance.

The Reds, despite having most available senior players out on the pitch, hadn't quite geared themselves up for the fight. Perhaps things would have taken on a different look with Jordan Henderson in the middle of it all driving his team-mates on and Trent Alexander-Arnold providing creativity out wide, but Arsenal's intensity clearly unsettled them and it took a while before they would find their stride.

Eventually, quality shone through. Klopp's outlandish change of system, opting for a 4-2-4 as his team chased the game, proved unconventionally effective, and Takumi Minamino registering his first goal in Red will be seen as a major positive.

A memorable moment for @takumina0116.



His first goal for the Reds ? pic.twitter.com/38myE0al8q — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 30, 2020

The Japanese star's first goal for the club wasn't the only plus-point either. Neco Williams once again looked every bit the capable Trent stand-in, while Naby Keita, emerging from the bench, showed why he might have felt aggrieved not to start. Rhian Brewster's costly missed penalty in the shootout is hard to spin positively, but it was a potential learning curve for the 20-year-old who will now be champing at the bit to make amends.

Some may point to the eventual defeat as further evidence that the squad needs extensive improvements if the Reds are to retain their title next season, but let's face it, that's just not the case.

There can be no separation between Klopp, the manager responsible for rebuilding Liverpool from the doldrums, and FSG, the ownership group who are rapidly becoming a villainous presence as far as the social media 'faithful' are concerned.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH another trophy lost because FSG refuse to invest in the squad. Get it trending #FSGOut pic.twitter.com/zOpGrypivi — A7 (@A7LFC1) August 29, 2020

The American owners may be reluctant to spend on transfers this summer, but that reluctance is intrinsically linked to Klopp's belief that this group can continue to win next season without financial risks being taken. Not a penalty shootout defeat, nor a dip in form after last season's title was won, then, should be enough to call the current leadership into doubt.

Chelsea may sign Kai Havertz. Manchester City may sign Lionel Messi. Manchester United may even sign Thiago Alcantara (for argument's sake, it's not at all likely in reality).

Liverpool, however, have something that trumps all of that. A strategy, a pragmatic, profitable, successful way of operating from which they will not divert from under any circumstances. And why should they, when every informed opinion at the club is 100% behind it?

The start of the "most intense season in our lives" after the longest, weirdest last one just ended begins with Arsenal winning the Community Shield on penalties. Aids Mikel Arteta's rejuvenation, but don't look too deep and too hard after such little prephttps://t.co/ekjyMDt2nB — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 29, 2020

In the years ahead, there may be more defeats like Saturday's and there will be more muted transfer windows, where keyboard warriors are left with tears dripping over their unfulfilled fantasy shopping lists. God forbid, there might even be some points dropped in the opening run of 2020/21 Premier League fixtures.

In the long run, however, there is nothing to worry about. Liverpool are in good hands, and in excellent shape to sustain their success in the months and years ahead.

Nothing will ever happen in a Community Shield that can change that.