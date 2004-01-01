Liverpool Hoping to Extend Dejan Lovren's Anfield Deal Until 2022

Liverpool plan to extend Dejan Lovren's contract for a further year if he is still with the club at the end of the summer transfer window, despite interest from multiple clubs.





Lovren has only made ten appearances in the Premier League this season, and finds himself behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the Anfield pecking order.





He has not started in the league since his ill-fated appearance during Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Watford in February, and has featured just once - from the bench against Everton - since the top flight resumed in June.





Lovren did not cover himself in glory in his last Premier League start

Lovren was close to securing a move away from Merseyside last summer, but a permanent deal with Roma could not be agreed - the Serie A side instead opting to sign Chris Smalling on loan from Manchester United.





However, despite his lack of minutes this season, Liverpool are not desperate to part ways with the defender in the summer. The club are likely to be operating on a tight budget in the transfer market due to the financial constraints of the coronavirus, and manager Jurgen Klopp has emphasised the need to improve his squad from within instead of spending big on new additions.





Zenit St Petersburg were recently reported to have opened a dialogue with Liverpool over a potential deal for Lovren, but no concrete offer has been made.





Lovren has been used sparingly by the Reds this season

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool will take up the option to extend the Croatian international's deal until 2022 if he is still at Anfield by the end of the transfer window.





Lovren's current deal runs out in the summer of 2021, and Zenit were unaware of Liverpool's option to extend it for another year.





This additional year could increase Lovren's asking price - with a fee in the region of £15m quoted with the Russian outfit's original interest.



