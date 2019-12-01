Liverpool 'in Contact' With Agent of Borussia Mönchengladbach Star Denis Zakaria Over Summer Move

No matter how far ahead of the chasing pack you might be, you must always strengthen your position while you're on top.
That is, presumably, what Liverpool are aiming to do this summer, and one man who may be lined up to bolster their midfield options is
The Swiss star has excelled for the German side this season, and his brilliant performances in midfield helped propel them to a top-four spot, until the campaign was brought to a temporary halt.
Liverpool is in contact with Denis Zakaria’s agent. So far there’s been no concrete negotiations. Fact is: if Liverpool pays the required price for Zakaria, they would probably get the player. So far #LFC doesn’t seem to have made a decision about him. [@cfbayern vía @LFC4Ar] pic.twitter.com/eQi6XgBga0— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 21, 2020
Liverpool will not be the only team chasing Zakaria's signature however, as Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the Swiss star, and Manchester United are also sizing up the Bundesliga sensation.
Source : 90min