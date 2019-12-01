Liverpool 'in Contact' With Agent of Borussia Mönchengladbach Star Denis Zakaria Over Summer Move

No matter how far ahead of the chasing pack you might be, you must always strengthen your position while you're on top.

That is, presumably, what Liverpool are aiming to do this summer, ​and one man who may be lined up to bolster their midfield options is Borussia Mönchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.



​The Swiss star has excelled for the German side this season, and his brilliant performances in midfield helped propel them to a top-four spot, until the campaign was brought to a temporary halt.



Liverpool is in contact with Denis Zakaria’s agent. So far there’s been no concrete negotiations. Fact is: if Liverpool pays the required price for Zakaria, they would probably get the player. So far #LFC doesn’t seem to have made a decision about him. [@cfbayern vía @LFC4Ar] pic.twitter.com/eQi6XgBga0 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 21, 2020

And Zakaria's commanding displays have caught the eye of many European giants, including Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Reds are aiming to build on this year's dominance at domestic level, and according to journalist ​Christian Falk , the Merseyside club are 'in contact' with the 23-year-old's agent over a possible summer transfer.





It is also believed that Mönchengladbach are resigned to losing the Switzerland international, and if Liverpool match the desired asking price, the German side will not stand in their player's way.





But Jurgen Klopp and co are yet to make a decision over whether the midfielder is the right man to improve their current central options, who have helped the Reds fly into a 25-point lead at the Premier League summit.





Zakaria is an excellent holding midfielder , and he could prove to be an exciting alternative to ​Fabinho , whose own season has been interrupted by injury.

The Brazilian star has shown that he is one of the very best in his position over the course of the campaign, and although Liverpool continued their relentless form in his absence over the winter period, their midfield lacked his commanding presence.





Liverpool will not be the only team chasing Zakaria's signature however, as ​Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the Swiss star, and ​Manchester United are also sizing up the Bundesliga sensation.