Liverpool in Talks Over Celta Vigo Starlet Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool have opened talks with Celta Vigo over a move for 16-year-old centre-back Stefan Bajcetic, who had been expected to move to Manchester United.

Bajcetic is yet to play any senior football but has impressed at youth level, with both Liverpool and United scouts being hugely impressed with the Serbian's performances for Vigo's academy side.

?O Liverpool vai anunciar a contratação de Stefan Bajcetic, zagueiro de 16 anos do Celta de Vigo, ainda hoje.



Os Reds superaram a concorrência do Manchester United que também estava interessado no jovem defensor.



[@lavozdegalicia] pic.twitter.com/bBFsf5b87K — Somos Liverpool 1️⃣9️⃣? (@Somos_Liverpool) December 23, 2020

There had been rumours that United were readying a bid to land Bajcetic in January, but Faro de Vigo has revealed the centre-back has rejected the chance to move to United and will instead take his talents to Anfield.

The Liverpool Echo aren't as committal to Bajcetic's move to Anfield just yet, but their report states that Liverpool are 'confident' of getting a deal done in the coming days.

Jurgen Klopp's side are facing a race against time to get the deal over the line as work permit rules are set to change with the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union on January 1, which will prohibit English sides from signing European players under the age of 18.

Liverpool must get the deal done before January 1 | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Liverpool are now hoping to get the deal done now while Bajcetic will still be able to get a permit to play in England, but wrapping up an international transfer in a matter of days is easier said than done.

The Reds believe they can offer young players a genuine pathway to the senior side, with the likes of Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Rhys Williams the latest examples of academy stars breaking through.

Bolstering the academy has been high on Liverpool's agenda recently. They recently struck a deal to sign 15-year-old left-back Calum Scanlon from Birmingham City, who confirmed his move to Anfield on Instagram.

"Happy to sign with Liverpool FC," he wrote. "A big thank you to Birmingham City and everyone who has helped me progress to this point, but as of today I start a new chapter. The hard work continues, let's go!"

Tsubasa+ is a real-world game that allows you to build the ultimate dream team, and play alongside your football heroes and Captain Tsubasa characters. Download and play now!

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!