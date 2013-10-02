Liverpool in Talks Over Double Deal With Fluminense Ahead of Major Youth Tournament in Brazil

​Liverpool have started negotiations as they look to complete a double deal for two Fluminense players ahead of the Copa São Paulo - a popular youth competition in Brazil.

The Reds are looking to make some long-term additions in the South American market as they look to establish themselves at the top of the Premier League table for years to come, with Liverpool specifically highlighting an attacking and defensive midfielder from Fluminense.





If O Globo are to be believed, then Liverpool are already in talks to sign Brazil Under-20 international duo Wallace and André.

The club apparently will send a scout to watch both players in action at the Copa São Paulo next month.





Wallace, an attacking midfielder who is believed to have a €30m release clause, has been catching the eye in Brazil thanks to his ability in and around the penalty area, while André is proving to be an effective leader at youth level.





It's unknown exactly just how far Liverpool are in negotiations and if there's really any chance of a deal for the two players coming off.





But O Globo point out that both clubs have a good relationship with each other thanks to Allan Rodrigues de Souza's recent loan move from Liverpool to Rio de Janeiro - Globo Esporte claim Fluminense now want the midfielder permanently.





Even though Liverpool are claimed to be negotiating with Fluminense now, it's not clear if the two players would join Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino in coming through the door in January.

If Liverpool could complete a double deal, Wallace and André would become the club's ninth and tenth Brazilian players respectively once they make their first appearances for the club.





Since Fábio Aurélio's arrival in 2006, the club have signed seven more Brazilian players but they've only ever shopped directly in the country's national league twice - buying Lucas Leiva ( Grêmio ) and Diego Cavalieri (Palmeiras).

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!