Liverpool are attempting to secure the most lucrative shirt sponsorship deal in football with Standard Chartered's contract set to come to an end.

The British bank has been Liverpool's main sponsor since 2010, but the club has reportedly asked them to double their offer if they want to continue to have their name emblazoned on the front of their shirts.

According to the Daily Mail talks over an extension are underway, although the Reds are also liaising with a number of other companies in the financial services, travel and tourism, consumer electrics, media and cryptocurrency and blockchain industries.

Although Standard Chartered's sponsorship is considered a success, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are described as 'bullish' and want the financial services company to double their current £40m-per-year terms to continue as the Reds' main shirt sponsor.

The Merseysiders have enjoyed unprecedented success since their most recent contract with Standard Chartered was signed ahead of the 2018/19 season, winning both the Champions League and Premier League.

As a result, FSG feel they are in a position to demand a significant increase on the previous terms once the bank's contract expires at the end of this season.

Liverpool are chasing a quadruple; with the Carabao Cup already in the bag, the Reds are one point behind Man City in the Premier League title race and have the advantage at the midway point of their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp's side will also contest an FA Cup final against Chelsea in mid-May.

To add to the feel-good factor, the German coach signed a new long-term contract last week.