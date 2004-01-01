Liverpool in talks with PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen

Liverpool continue to be linked with PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, and numerous reports from the Netherlands suggest the Reds are pushing ahead with their attempts to sign the 22-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring in at least one new forward this summer to provide reliable cover for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, with the current crop of reserves - Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino - all tipped to leave the club.

Links between Liverpool and Malen have been around for some time now, but things have stepped up recently amid reports that Borussia Dortmund are keen on the Dutchman as a replacement for soon-to-be Manchester United man Jadon Sancho.

Reliable Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink recently described Liverpool as 'serious' about Malen, and that was taken even further by Voetbal International's Marco Timmer, who states that talks are underway with the striker's agent, Mino Raiola.

"Manager Roger Schmidt doesn’t really expect Malen and [Denzel] Dumfries back,” he said. “On the other hand, I believe they have to report back on July 19. There is not enough movement yet to say that there is already a transfer (but) we also know that things can go fast.

“I have spoken to some people within PSV who indicate there has been nobody concrete yet, not for [Noni] Madueke. Not for [Mohamed] Ihattaren, not for Dumfries, not for Malen yesterday.

“Yes, of course, there are negotiations going on, and with that, it can also be counted on the negotiations that in this case, Mino Raiola is conducting with Dortmund or Liverpool, for example, for Malen and Inter and Everton for Dumfries, so he has been given that space. They are allowed to talk to other clubs, and then, at some point, it can go fast.”

It seems like just a matter of time before Malen and Dumfries are sold this summer, with Schmidt even confessing to NOS that the pair are both likely to have played their final match for PSV.

"It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell and Denzel are likely to leave," he said. "Actually, it was clear last summer.

"I'm taking that into account, but if they do stay, then great. But we have to prepare ourselves that we may have to play without both next season."

