Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is in line for a new contract after returning to fitness from a long-term knee injury that forced the Dutchman to miss most of last season and Euro 2020.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson have all signed new contracts at Anfield in the last week and 90min understands that talks have been taking place with Van Dijk.

The 30-year-old, who joined from Southampton for £75m in January 2018 and helped restore the Reds to the pinnacle of European and English football, currently has a deal that expires in 2023.

He signed that contract in September 2019 not long after winning the Champions League, and just before going on to anchor an historic Premier League title win.