Liverpool intend to keep midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with no plans to sell the England international.

There is increased competition for places at Anfield following the January arrival of Takumi Minamino and the recent signing of Thiago, while Diogo Jota has also bolstered the Reds' numbers in attacking positions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been with Liverpool since 2017 and has impressed when given runs in the team, especially during the 2017/18 Champions League campaign.

He has recently been linked with a move to Wolves, though the Mirror claim there is no interest in letting the former Arsenal man leave anytime soon.

The 27-year-old has not featured in either of Liverpool's first two Premier League games of the season due to a knee injury he picked up during pre-season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was Liverpool's fourth-highest scorer last season with eight strikes, with only the front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ahead of him.

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options to choose from in midfield. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum are all regular starters, while Minamino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Curtis Jones will all get minutes in what will be a congested and difficult season for most sides.

Thiago is expected to nail down a starting role in the near future and gave Reds fans a taste of what's to come during his substitute appearance against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Spain international was introduced in the second half following the dismissal of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and ran the show, making 75 successful passes, the most of any player who has played a maximum of 45 minutes in the Premier League since full passing data has been available.

Liverpool have won their first two league fixtures and are joined by Everton, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leicester as teams who have collected six points. They take on Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday before returning to league action with a home fixture against Arsenal.