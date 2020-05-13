Liverpool Interest in Leroy Sane Confirmed - But Bayern Munich Remain His Only Viable Destination

Liverpool have previously considered a move for Manchester City forward Leroy Sané at the end of the season, but it's been stressed the Germany international will only leave to join Bayern Munich.





The 24-year-old is expected to walk away from City this summer with just 12 months left on his contract at the Etihad, something which looks set to pave the way for a move back to Germany where he'll join the Bundesliga champions.





It's a story which has once again been backed up by Bayern Munich journalist Christian Falk, only this time he's confirmed Liverpool were also interested in making a move for Sané at the end of the season.





Liverpool haven't pursued a deal for Sané for two reasons. The first, crucially, being Manchester City would refuse to sell to their direct rivals for the Premier League title. Secondly, the German wants to return to the Bundesliga and he wants to join Bayern Munich.





Sané actually had the chance to join Bayern Munich while he was still at Schalke, but the 24-year-old ultimately chose Manchester City instead and he's gone on to make 134 appearances for the club across all competitions.





He's been directly involved in 84 goals during his current four-year spell at the club too, helping City lift seven pieces of silverware under Pep Guardiola.





Sané hasn't always been flavour of the month at Manchester City due to a clash in styles with Guardiola, but under Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich, the German will be allowed to take the hand break off and play with a lot more freedom.





He'll also have the chance to play alongside international teammate Serge Gnabry, with both players looking to fill the gap left by Bayern Munich's former wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry.



