Liverpool interested in Adama Traore & hope to sign a forward this month

Liverpool are determined to add another forward option to their ranks before the transfer window closes and Wolves star Adama Traore remains of interest, 90min understands.

Traore has made no secret of his desire to leave Molineux, having rejected Wolves' advances to extend his deal dating back to last year. He is hoping this summer will see him move on, with Jurgen Klopp a fan of his qualities and Wolves open to a sale.

The 25-year-old and teammate Ruben Neves are both available at the right price. Wolves though insist that while they are willing to sell some of their prized assets, it does not constitute a fire-sale and they will need their valuations met.

A minimum of £40m is required to land Traore, a Spanish international – and there has been interest, as we have revealed – from Leeds United. They have yet to meet the asking price, however.

Liverpool have had conversations about Traore but they do not want to go to £40m - but are hopeful of being able to strike a deal.

Liverpool are ready to make room for Traore by allowing Xhedran Shaqiri to move, and he is close to joining Lyon, while Belgian striker Divock Origi is another who is available for sale. Shifting each of these players off the books should allow the club more room for new faces - with Liverpool working with a slightly restrictive budget this summer.

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr was also of interest, as we revealed, but the Hornets are not looking to sell at £30m - which was the level Liverpool were willing to go to. West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen and Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell are English talents who Klopp also appreciates.

Liverpool now hope to add at least one forward to their squad before the transfer window closs at the end of this month.