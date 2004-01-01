Liverpool interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman

Liverpool are 'definitely interested' in signing Bayern star Kingsley Coman this summer, and the Reds have even made contact with the Frenchman's representatives over the possibility of a transfer.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season, having failed spectacularly to defend the Premier League title during a difficult 2020/21 campaign.

And Florian Plettenberg of Sport1 reports that Liverpool are 'definitely interested' in signing Coman this summer - a move which the winger's father is hoping to push through.

The Premier League giants are in contact with the Frenchman's management over a potential transfer to England, although snatching him away from Bayern could prove tricky. Coman still has two years remaining on his current deal, leaving Die Roten in a strong position to negotiate.

Incoming manager Julian Nagelsmann is also a huge fan of Coman and will try to do everything to convince him to stay in Munich, and the club is hoping that this faith in his abilities will persuade him to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

But Coman may feel that it is time to begin a new challenge in his career, having won everything on offer with Bayern, and could follow Thiago Alcantara from Munich to Merseyside.

The 25-year-old has spent the past six seasons in Germany with the Bundesliga giants, and wrote his name into their history books by scoring the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain - the club where he started his career.

Coman could swap Munich for Merseyside this summer | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Coman left PSG to join Juventus in 2014, where he spent one season before securing a two-year loan with Bayern. He completed a permanent move to the Bundesliga at the end of that deal, and has enjoyed a successful period with the domestic champions.

He made 29 league appearances last season, scoring five goals and laying on 12 assists in the German top flight.