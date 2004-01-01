Liverpool Interested in Schalke Defender Malick Thiaw

Liverpool are interested in Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, according to reports in Germany.

The Reds are currently short at the back thanks to injuries to Fabinho and Joel Matip, with youngsters Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips filling in recently.

Jurgen Klopp is also without talisman Virgil van Dijk, who suffered an ACL injury following a hefty challenge from Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby last month.

Van Dijk is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Amid these problems, it is no surprise that the club are lining up potential reinforcements. One such player is Thiaw, with Bild reporting that Liverpool have been keeping in contact with the Schalke man via scouts in recent times.

The 19-year-old made his debut for Die Knappen last season and went on to feature three more times for the first team. The youngster was then drafted back into the side this campaign after Schalke shipped no less than 14 goals in their opening four league games.

A potential sticking point in the deal is that Thiaw has three and a half years left to run on his current deal. His contract also does not include a release clause, putting Schalke in a very strong negotiating position if the Reds do go in for the player.

Thiaw scored his first senior goal recently | Pool/Getty Images

Liverpool have also been linked with Thiaw's teammate Ozan Kabak. The Turkish defender was strongly rumoured to be heading to Anfield in the summer but no deal ever materialised. Those whispers have refused to subside of late, with the Merseysiders said to have 'opened negotiations' regarding a £20m deal last month.

The Reds have previously shown a willingness to recruit from Germany, with Thiago Alcantara, Matip and Naby Keita all arriving from Bundesliga clubs in recent seasons. Whether Kabak or Thiaw can be added to this list in January remains to be seen.