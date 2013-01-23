Liverpool Investigating Alleged Incident Between Wolves' Jonny Otto & Ball Boy

​Liverpool are investigating reports of a potential clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Jonny Otto and a ball boy during the Reds' 1-0 win on Sunday.

Reports emerged on social media of a potential clash between the two which saw Jonny allegedly come into contact with the ball boy while trying to retrieve the ball in front of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

In a statement to the Press Association (via ​BBC Sport), ​Liverpool revealed that they are conducting a full investigation into the allegations.

"The club will follow established protocols in terms of gathering the relevant information. While that process takes place we will be making no further comment," a statement read.





​Wolves are also aware of the reports, but they are allowing Liverpool to investigate the incident and give feedback on the situation before they involve themselves.

Should Jonny be found guilty of using excessive force against a ball boy, he could be hit with an extended ban from the Football Association - especially if the incident was mentioned in the referee's official report of the game.





One of the most notable examples of a player clashing with a ball boy came back in 2013, when ​Eden Hazard was sent off for kicking a ball boy during ​Chelsea 's meeting with ​Swansea City .





However, the Belgian did not receive any further punishment and instead simply served the three-game suspension which came as a result of his red card.

On the pitch, Jonny endured a challenging evening against Liverpool. Wolves felt as though they had bagged an equaliser shortly before half-time, only for Jonny to be ruled narrowly offside in the build-up to the goal.





Wolves were unable to get the ball in the back of the net after the break, despite a number of great chances, meaning Liverpool held on to extend their lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

