Liverpool Join Leicester & Spurs in ?25m Kostas Tsimikas Race

​Liverpool have one eye on Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas as they look to find some cover for Andy Robertson, according to a report in Greece.





Alberto Moreno's departure last summer left Liverpool without a specialist backup left-back, though 34-year-old midfielder James Milner has ably filled in on occasion.

Jürgen Klopp and the Reds' ​transfer decision makers are thought to be keen on finally bringing in some cover for the Scot this summer, and Greek outlet ​SDNA claim the club have given serious consideration to a move for Tsimikas.





Liverpool are believed to have spotted 23-year-old Tsimikas during Olympiacos' recent Europa League triumph over ​Arsenal , with scouts also travelling to watch him in action against ​Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last 16 as well.





However, SDNA don't just suggest that Tsimikas could come in as backup, but they go as far as to claim that he will be given the chance to usurp Robertson in the starting lineup (unlikely), with Liverpool said to be slightly concerned by a perceived decline in the Scot's performances.





That's fairly hard to believe, given how important Robertson's crossing ability is to Liverpool's overall style of play, and any potential issue with his level is likely due to the fact he has often had to play through injury because of the lack of cover.





Nevertheless, a potential €25m (£21m and change) bid is suggested for the three-cap Greece international, while Liverpool would also have to fend off interest from a number of other sides.





​Leicester City and Sheffield United have both been linked , while ​Napoli and ​Inter are both said to be interested. SDNA add that the Reds would be able to flex their financial muscle and win the race for his signature.

The report even adds that Arsenal and ​Tottenham Hotspur have discussed a move for Tsimikas, who has managed seven assists in all competitions this season.





His contract with Olympiacos runs until 2022, so the Greek club are in no immediate rush to sell, but they will likely see this summer as the final opportunity to sell for a high price before his value starts to drop.

