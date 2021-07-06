Liverpool join Manchester City in the race for Piotr Zielinski

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has emerged as a summer target for Premier League duo Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Poland international played almost every minute of his country's disappointing Euro 2020 campaign this summer as Paulo Sousa's side were dumped out at the group stage, having picked up just one point from their three outings.

Despite an underwhelming European Championships, Zielinski's form at club level with Napoli has attracted some admiring glances from across Europe.

The 27-year-old missed just two Serie A matches for his side last season - both absences coming after he contracted coronavirus in October - notching eight goals and 11 assists in his 36 league outings, and Calciomercato now report that both City and Liverpool have lodged their interest in the midfielder.

Considering Zielinski's ability to chip in with goals from midfield, it's perhaps no surprise to hear Pep Guardiola has taken a shine to the Poland international.

Sergio Aguero's injury problems and Gabriel Jesus' underwhelming form last season meant City relied heavily on goals from midfield, with Ilkay Gundogan finishing as the club's top scorer with 17 in all competitions.

Piotr Zielinski was named in Poland's Euro 2020 squad | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp seems to be on the lookout for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum following his move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Much was made of whether the German tactician would show faith in the likes of Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rather than delve into the market to replace Wijnaldum, though it seems he feels reinforcements are necessary.

The report adds that Klopp is a long-term admirer of Zielinski and so, much like Guardiola, his interest probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

As of yet neither club has explored a deal any further than contacting Napoli regarding the availability of the player, and so it remains to be seen whether the Serie A outfit's valuation will be considered acceptable enough for either City or the Reds to make a bid.