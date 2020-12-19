Liverpool Join Manchester United & Manchester City in Race to Sign Jack Grealish

Liverpool have thrown their hat into the race for Jack Grealish, with Aston Villa 'braced for' approaches in January for their captain and talisman.

The Reds' interest comes following links to Manchester City and, more so, Manchester United in recent weeks and months.

United in particular were heavily linked with the winger throughout the summer; a pursuit that was ultimately unsuccessful.

Ahhhhhh that felt good, what a performance from the boys! Merry Christmas Villians ? #AVFC pic.twitter.com/eZWYz0uT75 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 20, 2020

The Mirror report that Liverpool are now 'monitoring' Grealish following claims of unrest surrounding Mohamed Salah.

The Villans are said to 'braced for' approaches about their captain once again in January, with both United and City looking to 'test the water' ahead of the summer transfer window.

Villa slapped an £80m price tag over Grealish's head in summer which ultimately priced any interested parties out of a move. And despite his consistently high level performances doing nothing but boosting his stock further, it hasn't deterred clubs from considering him.

Premier League champions Liverpool are hoping that the pull of Champions League football would help to bend the ear of Grealish and tempt him to Merseyside should they approach Villa. However, United and City are both prepared to offer lucrative wages to win the battle for his services.

Grealish continues to go from strength to strength | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Grealish signed a new five-year deal with Dean Smith's side in summer following their last-gasp Premier League survival, which went a long way in Villa being able to demand such a high transfer fee for the 25-year-old. With the club looking much improved so far this season, the England international might prove hard to steal away from the club.

City have struggled for ruthlessness in front of goal this season. However, Pep Guardiola has insisted they won't be signing a striker in January to solve the problem, meaning they are unlikely to fund a big money move for Grealish in the winter window. United are also flying high and are expecting the arrival of Amad Diallo.

As for Liverpool, their issues lie in defensive areas, with injuries forcing Jurgen Klopp to plug gaps at the back with midfielders and inexperienced youngsters. Any pursuit of Grealish, therefore, seems some way off.