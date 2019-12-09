Liverpool Keen to Hold on to Xherdan Shaqiri But Could Loan Out Nathaniel Clyne

Premier League leaders Liverpool could have a fight on their hands if they are to keep hold of Xherdan Shaqiri in the last week of the January transfer window.

Boss Jürgen Klopp has maintained he is happy with his squad but Shaqiri has grown frustrated by his lack of playing time and could well be angling for a move away from Anfield.

The winger has been limited to just three ​Premier League starts this campaign and the Switzerland international has already been linked with a switch to pastures new.

According to ​the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have turned down proposed loan switches to both Roma and Sevilla with Klopp keen to retain Shaqiri's services.

The German intends to keep his Reds contingent together as the Premier League frontrunners continue to battle domestically and in the ​​Champions League​.

As for the player himself, he may well have to sit tight and warm the bench a little longer with the club reportedly only open to listening to offers for him at the end of the season.

Sporting director Michael Edwards is also adamant that the former ​Bayern Munich star will not be exiting Merseyside in January, and the bidding will open at £25m in the summer.





However, one player who could be on his way over the next couple of days is Nathaniel Clyne.





The right-back has been sidelined with an anterior cruciate injury that he picked up in pre-season and as a result, he hasn't featured at all for the Reds this season.





Not only that, but the 28-year-old has been resigned to watching the rise of full-backs Trent Alexander Arnold and more recently, Neco Williams.

Clyne is expected to return from his lengthy lay-off soon, and the right-back will find himself third choice, and a loan move could well be in the offing.





Reds goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher is another who may be allowed to leave on loan with goalkeeper Adrian now the favoured understudy to number one Alisson in the Liverpool goal.





The 21-year-old had caught the attention of Preston North End, and should he become available, more Championship sides would no doubt register an interest in the talented stopper.



