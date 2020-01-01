Liverpool Keeping Tabs on Norwich's Todd Cantwell Amid Interest From Man City

​Liverpool have joined a group of the Premier League's top clubs keeping track of Todd Cantwell's progress at Norwich City, with Manchester United, City and Tottenham also interested in the England Under-21 international.

Since their promotion, Cantwell has made 21 appearances for Daniel Farke's side where he's scored six goals - level with Roberto Firmino this season - and picked up two assists in the Premier League.

Cantwell's performances have unsurprisingly caught the eye of the league's biggest sides, and The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Liverpool are the latest side to shortlist the midfielder ahead of a move at the end of the season.

Manchester United recently emerged as a potential destination for Cantwell during the summer transfer window as they continue to bolster their ranks of homegrown talents under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On top of United's interest, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the 21-year-old by MailOnline Sport - suggesting Cantwell could fetch a £30m transfer fee at the end of the season.

While Cantwell isn't the high-profile name that often gets linked with the Premier League's top clubs, the Norwich City star does fit the mould of Liverpool's most recent signings.

The Reds have already bought Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg and Brentford's Joe Hardy to the club during the January transfer window, while they've also made three bids to sign Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.





Liverpool have wishfully been linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappé , but the club appear to be trying to sign players who still haven't broken into the limelight in Europe - and crucially players who won't cost a club-record transfer fee to sign.

It's expected that the club will continue to scout Cantwell throughout the remainder of the season before deciding to make a move.

Norwich City's potential relegation wouldn't impact their stance over a sale too much as the club have spent well within their means this season - roughly £4m during the summer - unlike Aston Villa (£133m) or Sheffield United (42m).

But the 21-year-old only has two years left on his contract at Carrow Road and he won't want to drop back into the Championship next season.

