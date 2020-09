Liverpool have officially launched their new 2020/21 third kit, completing the full line up of Nike shirts the Reds will wear in the first year of the landmark partnership.

The third strip continues the same ‘Tell Us Never’ branding that has been created for this season and seen in the home and away kit launches: ‘When the world thinks it can’t be done, boss it.’

The black and anthracite checkerboard pattern, which is complemented by crimson trim on the V-neck and side panels, is inspired by European nights at Anfield and the chequered flags and banners that adorn the Kop for each game.

The shirt will be worn with black shorts, featuring crimson trim, and black and anthracite checkerboard socks, also with crimson detail.

“It’s always special to pull on the Liverpool shirt, especially when we get to play in European competitions at home in front of our fans,” midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club’s official website.

“There are no words to describe that feeling of walking out in front of our supporters on those special nights. This shirt is a great celebration of our club’s history and I can’t wait to wear it on the pitch,” he added.

Liverpool’s 2020/21 all-red home kit has a traditional look but uses a brighter shade of red than recent seasons and has re-introduced teal as a trim colour. The away jersey, meanwhile, is teal with black trim and is influenced by the famous Shankly Gates and the city’s music heritage.

The new Liverpool third kit is available for limited pre-order online now and will go on general sale for purchase in store and online from Tuesday 15 September. It is also available now for Early Access from nike.com, and all other Nike retailers from Tuesday 15 September.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!

Source : 90min