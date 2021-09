Liverpool have launched their new Nike third kit for the 2021/22 season, a yellow and red design specifically inspired by the Kop and the triumphant 1977 European Cup final.

The yellow jersey features red and yellow checkerboard trim on the neck and sleeve cuffs, which is a nod to the flags that adorned the Liverpool end of the ground at the final in Rome that year when the Reds beat Borussia Monchengladbach.

Similar checkerboard flags continue to be waved on the Kop at Anfield more than 40 years later, while yellow has remained a popular changed strip colour for Liverpool over the decades.

Yellow was occasionally seen a handful of times in the 1950s and 1960s but became a permanent fixture for the club in 1979, with iconic yellow third kits then used throughout the 1980s.

Liverpool returned to that classic yellow and red a few times in the 1990s and again in the 2000s, although it hasn’t actually been seen again since the 2014/15 season.

The Reds will continue to display the ‘96’ emblem on the shirt in memory of those who died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

Over 30 years on, Andrew Devine recently became the 97th person to lose his life as a result of life-changing injuries sustained during the tragedy.

The ’96’ emblem will change to ‘97’ to reflect that as of next season, with the club acknowledging that it was not possible to change the design in time to feature on kits this season.

Liverpool’s new third kit is available for pre-order on the club’s official online store now and will go on general sale for purchase in-store and online from 21 September.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!

Source : 90min