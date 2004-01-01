Liverpool launch 2022/23 away kit inspired by '90s dance music

Liverpool have launched their new Nike away kit for the 2022/23 season, which draws inspiration from the city’s music and in particular ‘90s dance music.

“Playing to its own beat, Liverpool’s away shirt harps back to a time when its clubs ruled the world,” the club said.

The white base colour features an iridescent multi-coloured pattern, which is complemented by black sleeve cuffs. The back of the shirt is a block of white so that player names and numbers stand out. The matching away goalkeeper kit is all-black.

The style of the lettering and numbers on the back, which will be used in cup competitions outside the Premier League and WSL, are a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs.