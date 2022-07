Liverpool launch 2022/23 away kit inspired by '90s dance music

Liverpool have launched their new Nike away kit for the 2022/23 season, which draws inspiration from the city’s music and in particular ‘90s dance music.

“Playing to its own beat, Liverpool’s away shirt harps back to a time when its clubs ruled the world,” the club said.

The white base colour features an iridescent multi-coloured pattern, which is complemented by black sleeve cuffs. The back of the shirt is a block of white so that player names and numbers stand out. The matching away goalkeeper kit is all-black.

The style of the lettering and numbers on the back, which will be used in cup competitions outside the Premier League and WSL, are a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs.

The new shirt will be worn for the first time by the men’s team on Tuesday when they face Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok.

“We’re excited for the fans to see the new away kit from Nike,” said captain Jordan Henderson. “It’s not often we get to wear a jersey on the day of the reveal, so it will be a special moment for the squad to show off the new design in our first pre-season fixture.”

As part of the launch material, women’s team players Melissa Lawley, Katie Stengel and Leanne Kiernan joined men’s team players Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Tyler Morton.

Source : 90min