Liverpool Learn Extent of Jordan Henderson's Hamstring Injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will miss around three weeks of action after suffering a hamstring injury in the club's midweek Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

With ten minutes remaining of the 1-0 loss, Henderson was forced off the pitch and replaced by James Milner, having fallen to the floor clutching the back of his thigh.

While the round of 16 first-leg defeat itself was damaging, the news following the match is perhaps ​even more concerning.

Many will back ​Liverpool to overturn their first-leg deficit at Anfield, but the absence of their captain for crucial fixtures could prove pivotal, with this season largely considered to be the Englishman's finest to date.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's ​Premier League clash with West Ham, Klopp confirmed the length of ​Henderson's layoff, after the midfielder went to hospital on Friday for scans.

"It could have been worse. It was the hamstring, but it's not that bad," Klopp said, via ​Goal. "He will be out for three weeks or so, which is not cool but we still see it as we were lucky."





Henderson has made 34 outings in all competitions this season, helping lead Liverpool to an unbeaten 26 matches in the top flight so far and well on course for a maiden Premier League crown. They're also in the hunt for successive ​Champions League crowns, as well as a first FA Cup success since 2006.

However, they could be without their captain for both those two competitions, with Henderson certainly set to miss the FA Cup fifth-round tie against ​Chelsea on 3 March, while the reverse leg of their round of 16 tie with Atletico falls on 11 March.





Before those is an away trip to Watford and the home visit of West Ham, with another home league clash with Bournemouth to come after their domestic cup excursions .

