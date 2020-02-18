Liverpool Learn Extent of Jordan Henderson's Hamstring Injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will miss around three weeks of action after suffering a hamstring injury in the club's midweek Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.
With ten minutes remaining of the 1-0 loss, Henderson was forced off the pitch and replaced by James Milner, having fallen to the floor clutching the back of his thigh.
While the round of 16 first-leg defeat itself was damaging, the news following the match is perhaps even more concerning.
Many will back Liverpool to overturn their first-leg deficit at Anfield, but the absence of their captain for crucial fixtures could prove pivotal, with this season largely considered to be the Englishman's finest to date.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with West Ham, Klopp confirmed the length of Henderson's layoff, after the midfielder went to hospital on Friday for scans.
"It could have been worse. It was the hamstring, but it's not that bad," Klopp said, via Goal.
Source : 90min