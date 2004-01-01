Liverpool left 'great impression' on Kylian Mbappe in 2017 private jet outing

Liverpool are said to have 'left a great impression' on Kylian Mbappe when discussions were held over a possible transfer back in 2017.

The France superstar is often mentioned alongside Liverpool, though links are rarely credible with Real Madrid often seen as the most likely destination should he leave Paris Saint-Germain.

According to L'Equipe via Sport Witness, John Henry of FSG took the player and his family on a private jet tour around the Nice bay that is said to have lasted approximately two hours while talks were held up in the air.

In the end, the forward decided to stay in the country of his birth.

In the past, Mbappe has been full of praise for the Reds and their manager Jurgen Klopp in particular. Speaking last year, he said via the Liverpool Echo: "They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy. Performances like they have been having don’t just happen.

"To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager."

Mbappe held talks with John Henry back in 2017 | David Ramos/Getty Images

Mbappe's contract at Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and he is yet to sign an extension. With the player so highly sought-after, it could be that those interested in his services are already unofficially making contact with his representatives.

Liverpool already possess plenty of attacking talent in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, who joined from Wolves last summer, but the addition of one of the world's biggest talents in Mbappe would take them up another level.