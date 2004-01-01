Liverpool legend gives verdict on midfield target Yunus Musah

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol doesn't believe American midfielder Yunus Musah is ready to join the 19-time English champions just yet.

As reported by 90min, the Reds have already made contact with the Valencia youngster to register their interest in a transfer. Chelsea have done the same, while Arsenal are also tracking his progress.

Musah only turned 20 in November but has already clocked up vast experience, making 81 senior appearances for Valencia, scoring five goals and assisting another three. At international level, Musah has 22 caps for the USMNT after previously representing England across various youth levels, starting all four games in the Stars and Stripes' recent 2022 World Cup campaign.

With that sort of pedigree, it's only a matter of time until Musah makes a move to an elite European club but, according to Nicol, he's not ready for Liverpool just yet.

“Not yet,” Nicol replied to ESPN when asked if the midfielder had enough quality to play for Liverpool.

The former right-back added: “I mean he has had a good World Cup as far as the dirty side of the game, the running, the challenging, the winning the ball back. You could argue that Liverpool’s best team, they had three guys in the middle of the park that were really good at that. But no, I don't think he’s close to Liverpool yet.”

