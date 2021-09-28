Liverpool legend Roger Hunt dies aged 83

Liverpool legend Roger Hunt has passed away at the age of 83 following a long illness.

The club's second highest goalscorer of all time with 285 strikes and a World Cup winner with England in 1966, Hunt thrived under iconic Reds manager Bill Shankly and formed a brilliant strike partnership with Ian St John.

We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.



The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.



Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 – 2021. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021

He won the Second Division in 1961 before triumphing in the First Division in 1963/64 and 1965/66. Hunt was also an FA Cup winner in 1965 and scooped three Charity Shields.

Hunt made 34 appearances at international level for England, scoring 18 goals including three during the Three Lions' victory at the 1966 World Cup.

Current manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Hunt, telling the club's website: “It’s really sad news and our thoughts and our love go to his family.

“Unfortunately, it feels too frequent in this moment we are saying farewell to these giants of our club.

“Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear.

“To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today. Not only that, he was also a World Cup winner in 1966, too.

“I am told the Kop christened him 'Sir Roger' for all his achievements. A goalscorer who never stopped working to help his teammates; I believe he would have fit in well within our current team.

“So, it is Sir Roger we will remember, honour and pay tribute to over the coming days."

Hunt left Liverpool in 1969 to join Bolton, where he spent another three years before retiring in 1972.