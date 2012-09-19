Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Compares 'Selfless' Jordan Henderson to Ex-Man Utd Star Paul Scholes

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has praised current skipper Jordan Henderson for his 'selfless' approach to his game, comparing his ability to control matches to that of former Manchester United star Paul Scholes.

Henderson was instrumental in the Reds' Champions League success last year, and he has guided his side to the brink of Premier League glory this season, until the coronavirus outbreak brought a temporary halt to the football calendar.

The 29-year-old has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's team over the years, and speaking to BT Sport, as cited by the Daily ​Star, Liverpool legend Gerrard acknowledged the impact that Henderson has on and off the pitch, lauding the midfielder for his 'selfless' approach.

"It's no surprise to me how he is handling himself on and off the pitch, obviously I played with him for numerous years for ​Liverpool and England," Gerrard explained.

"Very fit, athletic boy who is very selfless in how he approaches his play on the pitch.





“He puts everyone else before himself and when you play alongside him you appreciate the job he does for the team."

The Rangers boss also likened Henderson to ​ex-Man Utd star Scholes, who is remembered as one of the Premier League's greatest midfielders, for his ability to dictate the pace of a game.

"I think over the years he has developed parts of his game, his passing range is fantastic and he's running games with control a bit like Paul Scholes used to do it.

“He's leading by example and he is always there for the team. I've watched him grow with interest as a person.

"He's always been a great lad, a great teammate, unbelievable human being and it's no surprise that people are now starting to recognise what a man he is, on and off the pitch.

"Every bit of praise he gets as a player and as a human being he deserves it because it's true. I can guarantee it because I've experienced it alongside him." ​

​Henderson will be hoping to lift the Premier League trophy when this season is concluded, with the Reds only two wins away from their first title success in 30 years.